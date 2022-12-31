Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 December, 2022, 8:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Poor people get blankets in Noakhali

Published : Saturday, 31 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Dec 30: Blankets were distributed among 20,000 helpless people in the district on Wednesday.
These winter clothes were distributed among the cold-hit destitute people in different places of Chatkhil and Sonaimuri upazilas including Pachangao Government Girls' High School of the district on Wednesday under the initiative of Chatkhil Upazila Parishad Chairman Jahangir Kabir's 'Active Foundation'.
Chatkhil Upazila Parishad Chairman Jahangir Kabir, Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Ali Taher Evu, Mayor of Chatkhil Municipality Mayor VP Nizam Uddin, Pachangao Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Syed Mahmud Hossain Tarun, and Hatpukuria UP Chairman Baki Billah, among others, were also present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Abdul Aziz gets success in farming China orange
Road mishaps claim four lives in four districts
Poor people get blankets in Noakhali
Coconut price soars in Laxmipur
127 detained on different charges in seven districts
‘Girls Get Equal’ helps decrease early marriage in Barguna
Two females 'commit suicide' in Noakhali, Mymensingh
Seven people found dead in five districts


Latest News
China appoints its US envoy Qin Gang as new Foreign Minister
Suu Kyi jailed for total of 33 years
StanChart Saadiq Bangladesh recognised as "Islamic Banking Window of the Year"
Hasina govt established rule of law in the country: Anisul Huq
Putin tells Xi he wants to ramp up military cooperation
One killed in a clash over disputed land in Pabna
BNP, 32 parties stage huge showdowns in Dhaka as collective movement takes shape
Dengue in Bangladesh: 14 new patients hospitalised in 24hrs
PM Hasina consoles her Indian counterpart over mother's death
23 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Most Read News
China appoints its US envoy Qin Gang as new Foreign Minister
BNP complains to foreigners, but they don't control votes: Quader
Clashes break out between Jamaat and police in Dhaka
Ganatantra Mancha announces nationwide sit-in for January 11
BNP announces countrywide mass sit-in for January 11
Pele 'immortal', says football's ruling body FIFA
Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years as secretive trials end
Motorcyclist killed being hit by covered van in Ctg
PM Hasina consoles her Indian counterpart over mother's death
BNP, 32 parties stage huge showdowns in Dhaka as collective movement takes shape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft