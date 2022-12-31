Poor people get blankets in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, Dec 30: Blankets were distributed among 20,000 helpless people in the district on Wednesday.

These winter clothes were distributed among the cold-hit destitute people in different places of Chatkhil and Sonaimuri upazilas including Pachangao Government Girls' High School of the district on Wednesday under the initiative of Chatkhil Upazila Parishad Chairman Jahangir Kabir's 'Active Foundation'.

Chatkhil Upazila Parishad Chairman Jahangir Kabir, Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Ali Taher Evu, Mayor of Chatkhil Municipality Mayor VP Nizam Uddin, Pachangao Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Syed Mahmud Hossain Tarun, and Hatpukuria UP Chairman Baki Billah, among others, were also present.











