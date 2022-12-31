

Coconut price soars in Laxmipur

According to official sources, this year's coconut production has exceeded the production of all past years.

Sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) here confirmed the information of bumper-coconut production. Both growers and DAE officials said, high sale of new coconuts is taking place in all haats and bazaars.

According to DAE sources, at present, per pair new coconuts is selling at Tk 120-160. This time's coconut sale will stand at Tk 100 crore.

But local growers complained, they are deprived of fair prices of their new coconuts because of unscrupulous trading syndication. Trading syndicates have grown up in the absence of locally built factories of coconuts, they added.

According to DAE sources, coconut groves are stretching across 2,735 hectares (ha) of lands in Laxmipur District. These included 1,350 ha in Sadar Upazila, 510 ha in Ramganj, 350 ha in Kamalnagar, 365 ha in Raipur, and 160 ha in Ramgati upazilas.

This season more than 5.5 crore pieces of coconuts are likely to be sold at over Tk 100 crore. Besides, the sale of coconut coir will stand at Tk 10 crore.

Main Mokams of coconuts are Dalal Bazar, Chandraganj, Mandari, Raipur in Sadar Upazila, Raipur Upazila's Haiderganj, Ramganj Town, Kamalnagar Upazila's Hazirhat, and Ramgoti Upazila's Alexander.

Wholesalers and seasonal traders are passing busy time in trading activities. Coconuts are sent to Bagerhat, Bhairab, Khademganj, Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Bandarban, Rangamati, Faridpur, and Mymensingh.

Trader Zakir Hossain of Rakhi Maal at Haiderganj said, coconut sapling plantation requires necessary fertilizer and rearing. After sapling planting, trees start yielding within 5-6 years. Besides, heads of trees require shaving yearly. Each tree gives fruits for 50-60 years. Each tree gives 200-500 pieces of coconuts yearly.

Wholesaler Kamal Hossain of Chandraganj Bazar said, this season he has purchased coconuts of Tk 1crore at the rate of Tk 18,0000, per 1,000 pieces. These coconuts have been to different districts.

In his Mokam, ten labourers are engaged in separating coir. Like him there are more four wholesalers in this bazar. The season has just begun, and the coconut price is likely to increase after 2-3 weeks, he added.

Labourer Anwar Hossain said, he has been separating coir for the last 30 years. He gets Tk 500-800 by separating coir per day. He can separate coir of 1,000 to 1,500 coconuts daily.

Raipur Upazila Agriculture Officer Tahmina Khatun said, this year's green coconut yielding was good favoured by fair weather; amid severe heating, green coconut consumption was higher; so the bumper coconut production has been less.

If coconut-based industrial factories are established, growers will get fair price, and huge employments will also be created, he added.

That is why, he further said, a move is underway to set up coconut-based factories in the district.

Besides, growers are interested about coconuts of Vietnam, and they are shifting to this species, he maintained.

"Their interest is smaller coconut trees than bigger ones. We are trying to make supply according to the demand. Besides, coconut coir is very demanded as it is required in building godowns and factories," the official maintained.













