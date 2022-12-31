127 detained on different charges in seven districts

A total of 127 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in seven districts- Kurigram, Rajshahi, Joypurhat, Narayanganj, Chandpur, Chattogram and Dinajpur, in recent times.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested seven people on charge of gambling from Nageshwari Upazila of the district early Friday.

They were arrested from Shibnatherbas Jhakuatari Village under Kaliganj Union in the upazila at around 2:45 am.

The arrested persons are: Anisur Rahman, 45, Khorshed Alam, 36, Zahid Iqbal, 25, Ashraful Islam, 22, Saidul Islam, Tozammel Haque, 42, and Rezaul Karim, 40. All of them are residents of Shibnatherbas Jhakuatari Village under Kaliganj Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the village at early hours, and arrested them red-handed while they were gambling there.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Nageshwari Police Station (PS), the arrested persons have been sent to jail on Friday following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Nabiul Hasan confirmed the matter.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 61 people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 21 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, 14 had arrest warrant, five were drug addicts and the remaining two were nabbed on another charge.

The law enforcers also have recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the arrested persons.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

RMP and DB Police, in separate drives in the city from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested 21 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrant, seven were drug addicts and the remaining four were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also have recovered a huge number of contraband drugs from the arrestees.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 19 people in separate drives in the city from Friday night till Saturday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrant, eight were drug addicts and the remaining one was nabbed on another charge.

The law enforcers also have a huge volume of drugs were recovered from the arrested persons.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

JOYPURHAT: A total of 13 people were detained on different charges in separate drives in Panchbibi and Sadar upazilas of the district recently.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-5) arrested an alleged arms dealer along with two one shooter fire arms, three rounds of cartridges and some local arms in a drive in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The arrested person is Shipon Mondol, 36, son of Mannan Mondol, a resident of Khasbatta Village in the upazila.

RAB-5 Company Commander Major Mostofa Jaman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Khasbatta Village in the morning, and arrested the detained along with the arms.

A case under the Arms Act was filed against the arrested with Panchbibi PS in this regard, the RMP official added.

On the other hand, at least 12 people were arrested on charge of throwing cocktail against police in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The arrested persons are: Sadar Upazila Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb e Amir Shah Alam Dewan, 44, Jamaat leader Nahidul Islam, 32, its activists Shahidul Islam, 54, Aminul Islam, 48, Shipon, 26, and Nurnabi, 25, District Unit President of Islam e Chhatra Shibir Asadul Islam Asad, 28, its General Secretary Mamunur Rashid, 26, and its activists Maruf Hossain, 18, Mehedi Hasan, 20, Meshkat Sharif, 23, and Sohrab Hossain, 22.

Superintend of Police in Joypurhat Mohammad Nure Alam said on December 24, leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat e Islam and its affiliated organization Chhatra Shibir brought out a procession in Bamanpur Saguna Charmatha area under Sadar Upazila. At that time, they were trying to create anarchy, but police arrested 12 of them on charge of throwing cocktail against the law enforcers.

District DB Police OC Shahed Al Mamun confirmed the matter, adding that a case was filed against the arrested with Joypurhat Sadar PS in this connection.

NARAYANGANJ: Members of RAB arrested a fugitive death row convict in several murder cases including four murders of Kurigram from Kanchpur area in the district.

The arrested person is hired terrorist Palash Gazi alias Jalal Gazi alias Daat Bhanga Palash. He used to work as a hired terrorist in various crimes including robbery, drug peddling, and theft since 2010.

RAB sources acting on a tipped off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Kanchpur area on Monday night and arrested Palash Gazi, said Khandaker Al Moin, director of Legal and Media Wing of the RAB Headquarters at its Karwan Bazar media centre on Tuesday.

He is a death row convict in the case of killing four members of the same family in Kurigram. RAB said that the murder was carried out due to a land dispute between two brothers.

In November, 2013, Mamtaz Uddin made a contract with Palash Gazi to kill his younger brother Sultan Ahmed in Bhurungamari area in Kurigram District following a land dispute.

Under the leadership of Palash, Nazrul alias Manju, Amir, Zakir, Hasmat and Mumtaz planned to kill Sultan on January 13, 2014. On the following day, Palash's other associates, wearing masks with local weapons, attacked Sultan's house.

They hacked Sultan, his wife Hazera Begum, their grandchildren Rumana and Anika to death, said the Rab commander.

Sultan's son Hafizur Rahman filed a murder case at Bhurungamari police station.

Later on, police arrested two people in another murder case in Bhurungamari area. At one stage of interrogation, they admitted the involvement in the four murders and revealed the names of their associates.

Investigating officer of the case submitted a charge-sheet against seven people including Mumtaz Uddin and Palash Gazi to the court.

On February 16 last year, the court sentenced six accused including the accused killer Mumtaz Uddin and the fugitive Palash Gazi, and acquitted another accused.

The RAB officer also said Palash Gazi and his associates killed a microbus driver Nurul Haque and left the body in a pond in Mirzapur area of Sherpur Upazila in Bogura District to steal the microbus in July 2015.

In this case, the court sentenced a total of nine accused including Palash Gazi to life-term of imprisonment last November.

Among the eight other convicts, Nazrul Islam Manju and Amir Hamza were also convicted over the brutal murder of four members of the same family in Bhurungamari area of Kurigram, the RAB official added.

CHANDPUR: Police arrested 13 robbers along with firearms from Matlab Uttar Upazila in Chandpur District on Saturday evening.

The arrested persons are Sabbir Mizi, 23, Mohiuddin Sarkar, 41, Al-Amin, 20, Imran, 22, Firoz Mizi, 26, Jeebon Bepari, 20, Anwar Hossain, 24, Johirul Islam, 27, Akhtar Hossain, 22, Shahin Miah, 20, Sujon Bepari, 27, Kashem Bepari, 24, and Salah Uddin, 28.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of River Police conducted a drive in the Meghna River and arrested 13 people when they were preparing for a robbery, said Mohanpur Police Outpost In-Charge Md Moniruzzaman.

He said a pipe gun, some lethal weapons and mobile phones were also seized from their possession.

However, legal steps will be taken in this regard, the police official added.

DINAJPUR: Police arrested 25 leaders and activists of Jamaat e Islami Bangladesh and Chattra Shibir as they brought out stick processions in different places in the district town.

Dinajpur Sadar PS OC Tanvirul Islam said that the Jamaat-Shibir men brought out stick processions in the district town aiming to create panic among the people.

He said that, sensing the presence of police, activists of Jamaat-Shibir fled away stopping their procession. Teams of police conducted drives in different places and they arrested 25 Jamaat-Shibir activists.

CHATTOGRAM: Members of Panchlaish PS under Chattogram Metropolitan Police arrested eight activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir in Muradpur area of the city in the morning.

The Chhatra Shibir activists brought out a protest rally from Mohammadpur area in the city at around 9am, said Panchlaish PS OC Nazim Uddin Majumdar.

On information, eight activists of Jamaat-Shibir were arrested from the rally to avoid any untoward incident.

A case was filed against them with Panchliash PS in this regard, the OC added.













