Two females 'commit suicide' in Noakhali, Mymensingh

A housewife and a teenage girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Mymensingh, in two days.

NOAKHALI: A housewife has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from Chatkhil Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Salma Akter Roxy, 20, wife of Manik Mia, a resident of Ram Narayanpur Village in the upazila.

Family members of the deceased said Manik had a quarrel with Roxy over an extramarital affair. Roxy informed to her family about this matter earlier.

However, she hanged herself from the ceiling of her bedroom in the house in the afternoon.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the hanging body from the deceased's bedroom and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chatkhil Police Station (PS) Md Abu Jafor confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sony, 13, daughter of Dulal, a resident of Shilashi Karaitali area under Gafargaon Municipality.

It was learnt that the girl hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house due to a dispute with her elder sister at around 5 pm.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took Sony to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Gafargaon PS OC Faruk Ahmmed confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.











