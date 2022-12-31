Seven people found dead in five districts

Seven people have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Chapainawabganj, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Bandarban and Dinajpur, in three days.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Police recovered the body of a disabled young man in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Khalek, 30, son of Tajamul, a resident of Rajarampur Village in the upazila.

According to police sources, locals spotted the body of the young man in the upazila in the morning and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gomastapur Police Station (PS) Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage boy from Munsurpur Madinatul Monowara Madrasa in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Sufian Shanto, 13, son of Hannan Mia, a resident of Khalapara area in the upazila. He was a resident student of the madrasa.

According to police sources, the students of the madrasa spotted the body of the boy hanging from the ceiling of his room after prayer at night and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the madrasa at around 11 pm.

Kaliganj PS OC Majharul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

NARAYANGANJ: Two young men have been found dead in separate incidents in Araihazar and Sonargaon upazilas of the district in two days.

Police recovered the hanging body of a young man in Araihazar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shahadat, 20, son of Safi Moji, a resident of Kandapara Village under Uchitpur Union in the upazila.

According to police sources, locals spotted the body of the young man hanging from the ceiling of a room in his house in New Model Town area of the upazila in the afternoon and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Araihazar PS OC Azizul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

However, the actual reason of his death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.

On the other hand, police on Wednesday afternoon recovered the body of a young man from the Shitalakhsya River in Sonargaon Upazila of the district.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

According to police and local sources, some farmers spotted the body of the young man in Sonarchar area of the upazila in the afternoon and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

BANDARBAN: Police recovered the bodies of two people in Ruma Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Usanu Marma, 32, son of Kaching Marma, a resident of Chandanapara area in the upazila, and Abul Kashem, 55, hailed from Lohagara Upazila of Chattogram District.

Police and local sources said Abul Kashem died after heart attack when he went to Chandanapara area for cattle trading. Aungthuyaiching and Usanu Marma helped to carry the body at that time. When they were returning home they got a fight over their internal matter. At that time, Aungthuyaiching hit Usanu with a brick, leaving Usanu dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Ruma PS OC Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incidents, adding that necessary steps will be taken in these connections.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a man from a pond of a private school in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Hasanur Rahman, 40, son of Moksed Ali, a resident of Ranipur Village under Nashratpur Union in the upazila.

Family members of the deceased said Hasanur had a quarrel with his neighbours Saminul, Obaidul and Azad over a drug deal. Those neighbours threatened to take his life several times.

Locals said teachers and students of the school spotted the body of Hasanur Rahman in the pond in the afternoon and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body from the scene and later, sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Chirirbandar PS Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jinnat Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

The actual reason of his death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the ASP further said.

However, a case has been filed with Chirirbandar PS in this regard and the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused, the ASP added.











