Three drown in 3 dists

Three people including a minor child drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Chandpur, Jamalpur and Cox's Bazar, in four days.

CHANDPUR: An elderly man drowned in the water of an elevator hole of an under construction building in Shahrasti Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Amir Hossain, 75, a resident of Kulshi Village under Tamta Uttar Union in the upazila. Local sources said the man fell down into the elevator hole of a 4-story under construction building in the area at night.

His family members searched and rescued him at around 8 pm.

Later on, he was taken to Shahrasti Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

JAMALPUR: A minor child drowned in a reservoir in Bakshiganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mahi Akter, 3, daughter of Monu Mia, a resident of Namapara Village of the upazila.

It was learnt that the child fell down into a reservoir next to her house in the afternoon while she was playing near its bank.

Later on, the family members recovered her body from the reservoir.

COX'S BAZAR: A tourist drowned in the Bay of Bengal at Sugandha Point in the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Iqbal Hossain, 52, son of Minnat Ali, a resident of Tongi area in Gazipur District.

The deceased's daughter Sirajul Monira said she along with the family members including her father came to visit the sea. At around 11:30am, Iqbal Hossain went missing in the sea at Sugandha Point while bathing in it.

On information, Life Guard members rescued him and rushed to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Iqbal Hossain dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and kept it to the hospital morgue.

Assistant Superintend of Police Chowdhury Mizanuzzaman confirmed the matter.











