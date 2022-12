Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, distributed 100 wheel chairs among the disabled people













State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, distributed 100 wheel chairs among the disabled people in Singra Upazila of Natore on Thursday. The photo shows the State Minister speaking at the distribution programme as the chief guest. Upazila AL President Advocate Sheikh Ohidur Rahaman presided over the programme while Singra Municipality Mayor Zannatul Ferdous was present as special guest. photo: observer