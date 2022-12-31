Barishal-Faridpur-Dhaka highway turns death trap

BARISHAL, Dec 30: Barishal-Faridpur-Dhaka highway has been turned into a death trap.

The incidents of death are increasing day by day on Bariashal via Bhanga-Faridpur-Kuakata Highway after opening the Padma Bridge on June 26. The accidents occur mostly because of reckless driving.

The number of transports moving on this highway portion has increased several times. According to local sources, accidents are occurring on the road regularly. The number of injuries is also going up.

More than one people are being killed in each of the accidents that are taking place since June 27. Transports are getting damaged.

Most cases of accidents are occurring due to reckless race-plying on the un-wide highway. But monitoring by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, police and local administration is not adequate.

Since end-June to December 23, a total of five accidents, on an average, has been taking place daily on the highway of Barishal to Bhanga-Faridpur. In each accident, 1-6 passengers died. These deaths included drivers and assistants.

One bus driver died at Kashipur area in Barishal City in a face to face collision of two passenger buses on Barishal-Faridpur Highway on Friday last.

According to an estimate, over 50 passengers were killed in accidents on the road during June-December 22 while over 500 were wounded.

In the name of reaching Dhaka by 3.30 hours from Barishal, most buses are getting into reckless plying competition on this 160 kilometre (km) highway. The highway ranging from Barishal to Bhanga-Faridpur is 95 km and 18-24 foot width. Its infrastructure is very deplorable.

During 1960-65, this 12-foot width highway was built with a load capacity of only five metric tons (mt). In the last 60 years, the road was widened with more 6-10 foot along both sides. But its capacity was not enhanced.

At present, 36 mt heavy transports are moving on the road. That is why, the highway is repaired time and again. But after repairing, it is not lasting for more than one year.

The highway from Faridpur via Bhanga and Barishal to Kuakata was supposed to be promoted to six-lane in 2015. In 2018 for acquiring land, the government disbursed Tk 180 crore. Advisors for feasibility study and design-drawing were also appointed.

Drawing advisor gave the final design. But several flaws were detected in it. So the project suffered setback of progress.

Land acquiring time was extended till 2020. But it did not see face of light at the end of 2022.

Now the future of this about Tk 22,000 crore project has almost been uncertain. The six-lane project has also been uncertain.

Additional Chief Engineer of Barishal Zone said, "Much before we asked district administrations of Faridpur, Madaripur, Gopalganj, Barishasl and Patuakhali to start land acquiring. Though this work was not taking place expectedly at the first, now it has gained speed."

Most lands will be acquired this year, he added.

To avoid accidents on the highway, passengers and general people demanded more sincere monitoring by highway police.











