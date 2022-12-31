Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 December, 2022, 8:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

UN won’t halt aid to Afghanistan despite ban on women in NGOs

Published : Saturday, 31 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 30: The United Nations said Thursday it would not stop providing help to Afghanistan despite the Taliban ban on women working in the country's aid sector.
"Let me make it very clear that the United Nations and humanitarian partners are very committed to the delivery of life-saving services to the people of Afghanistan," the UN Resident Coordinator in Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, told reporters.
Speaking after the G7 issued a statement calling the hardline Islamists' action "reckless and dangerous," Alakbarov said Afghanistan's humanitarian needs are "absolutely enormous."
"We do not believe that it is possible to deliver comprehensive humanitarian action without the participation of women," he said.
However, he added, "It's important that we continue to stay and deliver."
"Aid is never conditional. You cannot condition providing food or health assistance to a starving person, or a dying person."
He said the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator and other UN officials will visit Afghanistan in the coming weeks to discuss the situation with the country's Taliban rulers, which also recently forbade women from university.
"I believe from my interaction with the Taliban, the best way of coming to the solution is not a pressure. It is a dialogue. This movement has not responded well to the pressure in the past."
UN officials have already had several "constructive" discussions with Taliban authorities on the situation, he said, citing talks with the health minister.
"Obviously delivery of health services to women and girls will not be possible without medical personnel," he said.
He said the minister agreed that there should not be a barrier, and that the women service providers may return to work.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US, Chinese jets in close encounter over South China Sea
UN won’t halt aid to Afghanistan despite ban on women in NGOs
Former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak (C) speaks to the media
Concern over China Covid surge ‘understandable’: WHO
Next 8 years will see Indian railways on new journey of modernisation: Modi
Turkey, Syria, Russia defence ministers meet for first talks since 2011
30,000 flee ethnic violence in South Sudan, says UN
Six dead in S Korea road tunnel fire


Latest News
China appoints its US envoy Qin Gang as new Foreign Minister
Suu Kyi jailed for total of 33 years
StanChart Saadiq Bangladesh recognised as "Islamic Banking Window of the Year"
Hasina govt established rule of law in the country: Anisul Huq
Putin tells Xi he wants to ramp up military cooperation
One killed in a clash over disputed land in Pabna
BNP, 32 parties stage huge showdowns in Dhaka as collective movement takes shape
Dengue in Bangladesh: 14 new patients hospitalised in 24hrs
PM Hasina consoles her Indian counterpart over mother's death
23 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Most Read News
China appoints its US envoy Qin Gang as new Foreign Minister
BNP complains to foreigners, but they don't control votes: Quader
Clashes break out between Jamaat and police in Dhaka
Ganatantra Mancha announces nationwide sit-in for January 11
BNP announces countrywide mass sit-in for January 11
Pele 'immortal', says football's ruling body FIFA
Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years as secretive trials end
Motorcyclist killed being hit by covered van in Ctg
PM Hasina consoles her Indian counterpart over mother's death
BNP, 32 parties stage huge showdowns in Dhaka as collective movement takes shape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft