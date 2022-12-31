

Horitoki’s thematic work on Shawl

First they select a few themes and then keep an eye on what other industries are doing. they design with attention to what is not common. Or if the theme is kept common, the composition will be completely different. For example, even if everyone works on rickshaw art, no one will match the way they designed rickshaw art in any fashion house. "

"We don't stick to the regular style or motif even in color combination. The only reason for such thinking is that for us, fashion design is an art before business & not a competition," Anik Kundu, co-founder & Designer, said.

They mainly focus on design with emphasis on old or classical painting, traditional theme, culture, alpana etc. Going beyond the traditional style, they select their different compositions and themes and present the dresses or shawls accordingly, just like they did this year. In this winter they have mainly designed on shawls with rickshaw art, folk art, Mughal art, patchitra, Van Gogh's Starry Night, Satyajit Ray movie posters, classic & ancient paintings

Customers put style first when it comes to warmness and style. Because heavy-cold winter does not come in our country usually. However, the tastes of different customers are different, some like colorful shawls, some want to have shawl with full of designs, some want very minimal & simple designs, some choose bright, some thinks about matte color combination! But we think in this sector color combination, design & composition is the biggest factor here! People choose whatever suit their taste.

"We bring many designs keeping in mind all kinds of customers. Besides design or color combination our shawls are able to provide enough warmth so we are getting enough responses day by day," Bolaram Paul, co-founder and chief operating officer said.

