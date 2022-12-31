

Dil Afroz Sayda She is known as a Culinary Chef. She is also assessor & founder of Saydas Kitchen.





31 Night Cake Recipe

v Flour---250 gms

v Coco powder---10 gms

v Butter / Oil---half cup

v Sugar---250gms

v Eggs---3 pc

v Sour curd---half a cup

v Liquid milk---half a cup

v Coffee--- 2 tsp

v Red color---2 tbsp

v Vanilla powder---1 tsp

v Baking soda--- 2 tsp

v White vinegar---1 tbsp.

Cream

v Butter---200 gms

v Icing sugar---100 gms

v Vanilla powder - 1 tsp

v Ice cubes---2 (small)

v Cheese Cream ---50 gms.

Method:

1. Sieve the mix coco powder and flour together. Mix coffee with hot milk,add red color and sour curd. Butterbrush the mold.

2. Beat the butter and sugar in high speed.As well as add eggs one after anotherinto medium speed. Add Mix flour, milk mixture alternately intobeated butter, add vanilla powder.

3. Preheat the oven. Add Vinegar and baking soda quickly mix together, pour into the cake mixture. Bake in a preheated oven at 170 degrees for 40-45 minutes or until the cake is done. If you want to add cream.

4. Beat the butter and icing sugar together, add cream cheese, ice cubes one after another . Cool down the cake, cut in the middle,brush with syrup. Decorate with desired cream and serve.









31 Night Cake Recipe

v Butter---100g

v Icing sugar--- 50g

v Egg---1 pc

v Vanilla powder---1 tsp

v Flour---180g

v Corn flour---20g

v Melted chocolate---250 gm

v Fruit cocktail---1 can

v Cherry---as required.

Method:

1. Beat butter, icing sugar when its creamy add egg slowly. Add vanilla powder, mix flour and corn flour, please note that do not over mix. Keep dough into the poly bag and refrigerated for 25 to 30 mins.

2. Take out the dough from refrigerator. Mold the dough. Use preheated oven at 180 degrees, bake for 20-25 minutes. After baking, when it's cold, ready to use it.

3. Spread melted chocolate on tart shell. Decorate with fruits cocktail, grated chocolate and cherries.











