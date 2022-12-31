Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 December, 2022, 8:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

31 Night Cake Recipe

Published : Saturday, 31 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Dil Afroz Sayda

Dil Afroz Sayda She is known as a Culinary Chef. She is also assessor & founder of Saydas Kitchen.

Dil Afroz Sayda She is known as a Culinary Chef. She is also assessor & founder of Saydas Kitchen.




31 Night Cake Recipe

31 Night Cake Recipe

Red Velvet CakeIngredients:
v    Flour---250 gms
v    Coco powder---10 gms
v    Butter / Oil---half cup
v    Sugar---250gms
v    Eggs---3 pc
v    Sour curd---half a cup
v    Liquid milk---half a cup
v    Coffee--- 2 tsp
v    Red color---2 tbsp
v    Vanilla powder---1 tsp
v    Baking soda--- 2 tsp
v    White vinegar---1 tbsp.
Cream
v    Butter---200 gms
v    Icing sugar---100 gms
v    Vanilla powder - 1 tsp
v    Ice cubes---2 (small)
v    Cheese Cream ---50 gms.
Method:
1.    Sieve the mix coco powder and flour together. Mix coffee with hot milk,add red color and sour curd. Butterbrush the mold.
2.    Beat the butter and sugar in high speed.As well as add eggs one after anotherinto medium speed. Add Mix flour, milk mixture alternately intobeated butter, add vanilla powder.
3.    Preheat the oven. Add Vinegar and baking soda quickly mix together, pour into the cake mixture. Bake in a preheated oven at 170 degrees for 40-45 minutes or until the cake is done. If you want to add cream.
4.    Beat the butter and icing sugar together, add cream cheese, ice cubes one after another . Cool down the cake, cut in the middle,brush with syrup. Decorate with desired cream and serve.




31 Night Cake Recipe

31 Night Cake Recipe

Chocolate FruitTartIngredients:
v    Butter---100g
v    Icing sugar--- 50g
v    Egg---1 pc
v    Vanilla powder---1 tsp
v    Flour---180g
v    Corn flour---20g
v    Melted chocolate---250 gm
v    Fruit cocktail---1 can
v    Cherry---as required.
Method:
 1.    Beat butter, icing sugar when its creamy add egg slowly. Add vanilla powder, mix flour and corn flour, please note that do not over mix. Keep dough into the poly bag and refrigerated for 25 to 30 mins.
 2.    Take out the dough from refrigerator. Mold the dough. Use preheated oven at 180 degrees, bake for 20-25 minutes. After baking, when it's cold, ready to use it.
3.    Spread melted chocolate on tart shell. Decorate with fruits cocktail, grated chocolate and cherries.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Horitoki’s thematic work on Shawl
31 Night Cake Recipe
BMW X7 now available in Bangladesh
Tiffin Plus launching programme held
Shakawath Hossain get best hospitality business professional award of the year
New Year’s Eve
All set for Christmas
Recipe


Latest News
China appoints its US envoy Qin Gang as new Foreign Minister
Suu Kyi jailed for total of 33 years
StanChart Saadiq Bangladesh recognised as "Islamic Banking Window of the Year"
Hasina govt established rule of law in the country: Anisul Huq
Putin tells Xi he wants to ramp up military cooperation
One killed in a clash over disputed land in Pabna
BNP, 32 parties stage huge showdowns in Dhaka as collective movement takes shape
Dengue in Bangladesh: 14 new patients hospitalised in 24hrs
PM Hasina consoles her Indian counterpart over mother's death
23 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Most Read News
China appoints its US envoy Qin Gang as new Foreign Minister
BNP complains to foreigners, but they don't control votes: Quader
Clashes break out between Jamaat and police in Dhaka
Ganatantra Mancha announces nationwide sit-in for January 11
BNP announces countrywide mass sit-in for January 11
Pele 'immortal', says football's ruling body FIFA
Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years as secretive trials end
Motorcyclist killed being hit by covered van in Ctg
Indian PM Modi's mother passes away
PM Hasina consoles her Indian counterpart over mother's death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft