Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 December, 2022, 8:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

BMW X7 now available in Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 31 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Life & Style Desk

BMW X7 now available in Bangladesh

BMW X7 now available in Bangladesh

Executive Motors Limited, the official dealer for BMW in Bangladesh, unveiled the new BMW X7 xDrive40i on  December 24.
According to a press release issued on Saturday, the BMW X7 comes up with significant design changes, most notably a visually stunning front end and the latest generation of operation system with iDrive control, including curved display and operating system 8. The redesigned front end features signature BMW design elements such as twin headlamps and a kidney grille.
BMW Bangladesh Director of Operations Ashique Un Nabi said that, the new X7 has a luxurious range of standard equipment, additional driver assistance, and the latest 48V mild hybrid technology. "There is a latest-generation six-cylinder in-line engine making its debut in the new BMW X7 as it boasts a wealth of innovations for the combustion process, gas exchange, valve control, and ignition system to enhance performance," he said.
The new BMW X7 features split headlight units, while horizontal LED light elements set higher up in the front-end house the position light, daytime driving lights, and turn signal indicators. Discreet cascade lighting for the two BMW kidney grille elements adds a richly extravagant feel to the new BMW X7's front end, both stationary and in motion. The new BMW X7's elegant chrome bar connecting the rear light units is enclosed in an exquisite glass cover.There is a five-zone automatic climate control system, a panoramic glass sunroof, a Harman Kardon surround sound system, and comfort seats for the driver and front passenger.
This new-generation 48-volt mild hybrid technology in its most recent version consists of a crankshaft-mounted starter generator integrated into the transmission and contributes an additional 9 KW for 12 HP of output and 200 NM of torque. The engine is combined to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with steering-wheel shift paddles and a Sprint function.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Horitoki’s thematic work on Shawl
31 Night Cake Recipe
BMW X7 now available in Bangladesh
Tiffin Plus launching programme held
Shakawath Hossain get best hospitality business professional award of the year
New Year’s Eve
All set for Christmas
Recipe


Latest News
China appoints its US envoy Qin Gang as new Foreign Minister
Suu Kyi jailed for total of 33 years
StanChart Saadiq Bangladesh recognised as "Islamic Banking Window of the Year"
Hasina govt established rule of law in the country: Anisul Huq
Putin tells Xi he wants to ramp up military cooperation
One killed in a clash over disputed land in Pabna
BNP, 32 parties stage huge showdowns in Dhaka as collective movement takes shape
Dengue in Bangladesh: 14 new patients hospitalised in 24hrs
PM Hasina consoles her Indian counterpart over mother's death
23 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Most Read News
China appoints its US envoy Qin Gang as new Foreign Minister
BNP complains to foreigners, but they don't control votes: Quader
Clashes break out between Jamaat and police in Dhaka
Ganatantra Mancha announces nationwide sit-in for January 11
BNP announces countrywide mass sit-in for January 11
Pele 'immortal', says football's ruling body FIFA
Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years as secretive trials end
Motorcyclist killed being hit by covered van in Ctg
Indian PM Modi's mother passes away
PM Hasina consoles her Indian counterpart over mother's death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft