

BMW X7 now available in Bangladesh

According to a press release issued on Saturday, the BMW X7 comes up with significant design changes, most notably a visually stunning front end and the latest generation of operation system with iDrive control, including curved display and operating system 8. The redesigned front end features signature BMW design elements such as twin headlamps and a kidney grille.

BMW Bangladesh Director of Operations Ashique Un Nabi said that, the new X7 has a luxurious range of standard equipment, additional driver assistance, and the latest 48V mild hybrid technology. "There is a latest-generation six-cylinder in-line engine making its debut in the new BMW X7 as it boasts a wealth of innovations for the combustion process, gas exchange, valve control, and ignition system to enhance performance," he said.

The new BMW X7 features split headlight units, while horizontal LED light elements set higher up in the front-end house the position light, daytime driving lights, and turn signal indicators. Discreet cascade lighting for the two BMW kidney grille elements adds a richly extravagant feel to the new BMW X7's front end, both stationary and in motion. The new BMW X7's elegant chrome bar connecting the rear light units is enclosed in an exquisite glass cover.There is a five-zone automatic climate control system, a panoramic glass sunroof, a Harman Kardon surround sound system, and comfort seats for the driver and front passenger.

This new-generation 48-volt mild hybrid technology in its most recent version consists of a crankshaft-mounted starter generator integrated into the transmission and contributes an additional 9 KW for 12 HP of output and 200 NM of torque. The engine is combined to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with steering-wheel shift paddles and a Sprint function.











