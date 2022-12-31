Tiffin Plus launching programme held

Video
Published : Saturday, 31 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Aiming to meet the nutritional needs of children, Care Nutrition Ltd's Nutri Plus brand has launched a product named "Tiffin Plus" in the market which will help in fulfilling the nutritional needs of children. Tiffin Plus is a delicioussnack that kids will love and mothers can confidently hand it over to their children as it contains 15 percent of children's daily nutritional requirements per packet.
At Tapout Fitness and Babuland, Care Nutrition officials introduced three products underthe Nutri Plus brand- Tiffin+ Fortified Orange Chocolate, Tiffin+ Fortified Malai Chocolate, and Tiffin+ Fortified Chocolate among the children. An agreement has been signed between Care Nutrition and Babuland to mark the launch of the new product, whereby the first 5,000 customers will get a free Babuland entry coupon worth Tk 400 with each product.


