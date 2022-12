Shakawath Hossain get best hospitality business professional award of the year













Md Shakawath Hossain was awarded the "Best Hospitality Business Professional of the Year" at Weekly Arthakantha Business Excellence Award 2022 Recently. He is currently the CEO of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC and the Co-Chairman of Bangladesh International Hotel Association's (BIHA) standing committee of Planning and Development. The award giving ceremony was held at The Westin Dhaka.