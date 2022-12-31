Video
Saturday, 31 December, 2022
New Year’s Eve

Published : Saturday, 31 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve

New Year's Eve, the last day of the year, is on 31 December. In many countries, New Year's Eve is celebrated at evening parties, where many people dance, eat, drink, and watch or light fireworks. The celebrations generally go on past midnight into New Year's Day, 1 January.
New year is the perfect time to rearrange your goals in life and work towards them. It's that time of the year which reminds us all that even though we didn't succeed enough in the past year, there is much more to achieve in life and new possibilities will surely come our way in the next 365 days. Be it switching to a healthier lifestyle, eliminating vices or taking up a sport-the new year is full of such new opportunities.
In general, the New Year starts on 1st January but, in some cultures around the world, people celebrate New Year on many other dates as well. We all believe that the start of the New Year is like a new beginning in our life and so, we do every possible thing to make the upcoming year better. For example, we all decide upon a New Year resolution or goals we wish to achieve in the next year-be it reading more books or getting healthy or losing weight. But in case you were unable to fulfill your last year's resolutions, then this is the right time to wipe off the slate and start afresh!
To inspire you for a great year ahead, you share few beautiful wishes, messages and quotes for New Year.  Also, check-out some new year greeting cards which are perfect to send out to your friends and family to wish them a happy and prosperous New Year 2023.


