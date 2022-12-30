Blue Panel sweeps DUTA polls

Pro-Awami League teachers' association Blue Panel swept 14 out of 15 posts in Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) election, held on Thursday at the DU Club on the campus.

Former DUTA General Secretary Prof Md Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan of Food and

Nutrition Sciences Institute has been elected as President this time, bagging 819 votes while his rival Prof ABM Obaidul Islam of Physics Department bagged 384 votes.

On the other hand, Prof Md Lutfor Rahman of the Statistic Department was the only candidate who won a post (Vice-President) from the White Panel, a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) --backed teachers association at the university.

Prof Zinat Huda of Sociology Department has been elected General Secretary with 712 votes while Prof Md Masudur Rahman of Marketing Department and Abu Khaled Md Khademul Hoque of Islamic History and Culture Department won the Treasurer and Joint-General Secretary posts respectively.