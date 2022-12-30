Video
RpCC Polls Debacle

AL to take steps after finding weaknesses, says Quader

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary on Thursday gave warning to the Rangpur AL leaders and activists for not accepting woman candidate of the party in Rangpur City Corporation polls.
AL candidate lost in Rangpur City Corporation election and also lost security. AL will take steps to find out the reason for such a large gap.      AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said that organizational steps will be taken by finding the weakness of this incident in Rangpur.
He made this comment during an exchange of views with journalists in the meeting room of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges at the Secretariat on Thursday.
Obaidul Quader said, "Rangpur is influenced by Ershad (former President Hussain Mohammad Ershad). We did not interfere because our party candidate was lagging behind there. However, organizational steps will be taken to find weaknesses for this loss."
He said, "If the Awami League candidate loses, he/she can be in the second position. But, we are not such a party that will score fourth. Action will be taken to find out the reason for this rate. As far as we know, Rangpur City Corporation leaders and activists could not accept women candidates. However, this is not the picture of all places in Bangladesh. In Narayanganj, Ivy won by a large margin. The activists have accepted the woman leader there. This culture did not develop in Rangpur." He said, "We have boldly given women candidates to advance them. And there was no mistake in selecting the candidate. She is an established advocate in the area and she has no bad reputation there."
Obaidul Quader said in response to the question whether the incident like the Rangpur city election will happen in the next General Election, there will be no impact. He said, "The game will be played in the General Elections." 2,80, 972 voters out of 4,26,469 voters voted in the Rangpur City Corporation election on December 27. Among them, Jatiya Party's Mustafizar Rahman Mostafa was elected mayor for the second time by getting 1,46,798 votes. And Awami League nominated boat symbol candidate Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia got 22, 306 votes and lost her security money.


