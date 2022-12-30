Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 December, 2022, 4:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Rizvi shown arrested in 3 cases

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, who was arrested during an operation at the party's Naya Paltan office on December 7,has been shown arrested in three separate cases.
Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazal Hossain passed the order on Thursday following a petition submitted by
police to show Rizvi arrested in separate cases filed at Shahbagh , Ramna and Paltan police station.
According to the complaint, Aynal, a garbage truck driver of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) filed a case at Paltan police station alleging  that around 250 people led by Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Rizvi vandalized vehicles at Kakrail Bijaynagar area in the capital on September 12, 2012.
A charge sheet against nine people including Fakhrul and Rizvi was submitted in this regard on October 23, 2017. The court has fixed March 29, 2023 to hear the case.
Besides, Rizvi was shown arrested in a sabotage case filed at Paltan police station in 2013, and at Badda police station in 2015. All three cases are under trial at the moment.
On December 7, police fired teargas and charged with batons during a clash with BNP activists at Nayapalton, leaving a man dead and 50 others injured.
Police arrested BNP leaders Rizvi , Annie, Shimul Biswash, Aman Ullah and several others from the Nayapaltan area during the operation.
Police filed four cases at Ramna, Shahjahanpur, Motijheel and Paltan police stations against 720 BNP activists and over 2400 unnamed people in connection with the clash with BNP activists.
On December 8, a Dhaka court sent 445 BNP leaders, activists including Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and BNP Publication Secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie to jail in two cases filed over the clash.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blue Panel sweeps DUTA polls
People waiting in a long queue to cast their votes by EVM in UP
AL to take steps after finding weaknesses, says Quader
Rizvi shown arrested in 3 cases
Mayor-elect Mostafa assures dev of new areas of Rangpur city
Collateral, interest free loans can free marginalised people from curse of usury
Four Secretaries to retire on Jan 1
AL smelling sabotage urges party men to be vigilant today


Latest News
Indian PM Narendra Modi's mother passes away at 100
Pele 'immortal', says football's ruling body FIFA
Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years as secretive trials end
Attack kills 10 in Syria, Kurdish forces arrest 52 militants
Two held with 1048 bottles of Phensedyl in Gaibandha
Youth found dead in Chapainawabganj
Nearly 1,700 journalists killed over past 20 years: RSF
NRBC Bank distributes winter clothes in Natore
Motorcyclist killed being hit by covered van in Ctg
Indian PM Modi's mother passes away
Most Read News
Momen for strengthening income tax owing to lessen dependency on foreign aid
Commuters wait at stations with enthusiasm to travel metro rail
Mother, two daughters die as car rams truck in Faridpur
BSF kills 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
Metro rail: Technical glitch in ticket machines
Housing loans on the up as more consumers desire to own property
It's time to stop believing these weight-loss myths
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry movement halted for 7 hrs
23 job-seekers held for cheating in recruitment test of Ctg Customs
BNP's Rizvi shown arrested in 3 more sabotage cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft