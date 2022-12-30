Rizvi shown arrested in 3 cases

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, who was arrested during an operation at the party's Naya Paltan office on December 7,has been shown arrested in three separate cases.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazal Hossain passed the order on Thursday following a petition submitted by

police to show Rizvi arrested in separate cases filed at Shahbagh , Ramna and Paltan police station.

According to the complaint, Aynal, a garbage truck driver of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) filed a case at Paltan police station alleging that around 250 people led by Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Rizvi vandalized vehicles at Kakrail Bijaynagar area in the capital on September 12, 2012.

A charge sheet against nine people including Fakhrul and Rizvi was submitted in this regard on October 23, 2017. The court has fixed March 29, 2023 to hear the case.

Besides, Rizvi was shown arrested in a sabotage case filed at Paltan police station in 2013, and at Badda police station in 2015. All three cases are under trial at the moment.

On December 7, police fired teargas and charged with batons during a clash with BNP activists at Nayapalton, leaving a man dead and 50 others injured.

Police arrested BNP leaders Rizvi , Annie, Shimul Biswash, Aman Ullah and several others from the Nayapaltan area during the operation.

Police filed four cases at Ramna, Shahjahanpur, Motijheel and Paltan police stations against 720 BNP activists and over 2400 unnamed people in connection with the clash with BNP activists.

On December 8, a Dhaka court sent 445 BNP leaders, activists including Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and BNP Publication Secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie to jail in two cases filed over the clash. -UNB













