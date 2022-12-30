Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 December, 2022, 4:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Mayor-elect Mostafa assures dev of new areas of Rangpur city

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Laboni Yeasmin from Rangpur

Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa, outgoing mayor of Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) and Mayor elect, wants to complete his incomplete works for the development of Rangpur city during his fresh tenure.
In an interview with The Daily Observer, Mostafa said he wants to make a model city corporation by accelerating the development work of the extended 18 wards.
In the election of RpCC held on December 27, the Jatiya Party leader was re-elected to the mayoral post for the second time with a huge margin.
The newly-elected Mayor said the city corporation will complete its 10 years in February of 2023. But, the corporation failed to fulfil the expectations of its dwellers duly due to various obstacles.
"In the 33 wards of the city corporation, they could ensure civic benefits of only 40 per cent. To meet up the other demands and enhance the civic benefits more, it requires more time      and funding. I had tried my best during my period. But, I could not do any work during the two years of Corona pandemic period. Now, I have got another chance to complete the works and I will try to complete those," he added.
Regarding development, Mostafa said during the entire period of my mayoral charge, we have done work of worth Tk 1,200 crore. Eight new unions were incorporated in the city corporation. Those were divided into 18 new wards. All of the roads in the newly included areas are unusable. There is no drainage facility in the area. A lot of works are still to be done to bring civic benefits there.
"I hope for the positive attitude from the government in allocating funds for completing the development works in these areas which are lagging behind in the civic facilities of the city corporation," he urged.
Mostafa also said not only the roads, but also the banks of Ghaghat river, Shyama Sundari canal, KD canal, health services, education sector are all in fragile condition. Positive attitude and assistance of the government is needed to fix those problems.
Mentioning about many problems of Rangpur City Corporation, he said, "Manpower shortage is a major problem for the city corporation. The organogram of manpower has not yet been approved. We need experienced manpower to run its works well. These works are being carried out by hired people from outside. We are implementing some small projects using hired people."
Thanking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her cooperation and special attention, Mostafa said, "The Prime Minister has given special attention to Rangpur. Thanks to the central government, especially to the Prime Minister. She has not ignored any project for Rangpur. Now, we want to present our demand to the central government from the primary level."
He said, "It is possible to turn the city corporation area into a model city, if opportunity is given like the other city corporations."
"Rajshahi is a city corporation of around 54 square km while Rangpur is a city corporation of 205 square km. We need a lot of fund to complete its development. I would like to request the government that it would allocate adequate fund for the new city corporation. If we get funds like Dhaka North and South City, Khulna, Rajshahi and Chittagong cities, I am sure than we can go forward," Mostafa claimed.
Regarding the Prime Minister's commitment given in the public meeting in Rangpur, Mostafa said, "The Prime Minister told in the meeting at Rangpur Zilla School that she took the responsibility of Rangpur's development on her shoulders. Now, we want to see its reflection through the support of Rangpur City Corporation."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blue Panel sweeps DUTA polls
People waiting in a long queue to cast their votes by EVM in UP
AL to take steps after finding weaknesses, says Quader
Rizvi shown arrested in 3 cases
Mayor-elect Mostafa assures dev of new areas of Rangpur city
Collateral, interest free loans can free marginalised people from curse of usury
Four Secretaries to retire on Jan 1
AL smelling sabotage urges party men to be vigilant today


Latest News
Indian PM Narendra Modi's mother passes away at 100
Pele 'immortal', says football's ruling body FIFA
Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years as secretive trials end
Attack kills 10 in Syria, Kurdish forces arrest 52 militants
Two held with 1048 bottles of Phensedyl in Gaibandha
Youth found dead in Chapainawabganj
Nearly 1,700 journalists killed over past 20 years: RSF
NRBC Bank distributes winter clothes in Natore
Motorcyclist killed being hit by covered van in Ctg
Indian PM Modi's mother passes away
Most Read News
Momen for strengthening income tax owing to lessen dependency on foreign aid
Commuters wait at stations with enthusiasm to travel metro rail
Mother, two daughters die as car rams truck in Faridpur
BSF kills 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
Metro rail: Technical glitch in ticket machines
Housing loans on the up as more consumers desire to own property
It's time to stop believing these weight-loss myths
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry movement halted for 7 hrs
23 job-seekers held for cheating in recruitment test of Ctg Customs
BNP's Rizvi shown arrested in 3 more sabotage cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft