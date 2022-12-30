Four Secretaries to retire on Jan 1

Five secretaries are due to go on Post Retirement Leave (PRL) from January 1, 2023, and Thursday was their last day in office.

Of the five, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Mokammel Hossain, scheduled to go on PRL on December 31, got a two-year extension on December 27 on contract.

Four others are: Sayedul Islam of Agriculture Ministry, Rector (Secretary) of Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre Ramendra Nath Bishwas, Planning Division Secretary Mamun-Al-Rashid and Post and Telecommunication Secretary Khalilur Rahman.

Earlier, the government appointed Agriculture Ministry's Additional

Secretary Wahida Akter as the ministry's secretary and she has already joined the ministry on Thursday.

Youth and Sports Ministry Secretary Mesbah Uddin goes on PRL on January 1.

Kabir Bin Anwar, appointed cabinet secretary who got the responsibility of the highest post on December 11, goes on PRL on January 3. Anwar joined office on December 18, so he has only three working days at hand.

If the government doesn't extend his service, he will leave the office on Tuesday. But sources confirmed that the Cabinet Secretary is likely to get an extension.

According to the Public Administration Ministry sources, three more secretaries will go to PRL in February.

Of them, Health Education and Family Welfare Division Secretary Saiful Hasan Badal goes on PRL on February 14, 2023 while Mahfuza Akter, chairman (secretary) of Trade and Tarif Commission, on PRL on February 22 and M Badrul Arefin, director general (secretary) of national academy for planning and development (NAPD), goes on PRL on February 28.

Bangladesh Ambassador in Tokyo Shahabuddin Ahmed, also a former secretary, has got an extension of one and a half on contract from January 2.













