Friday, 30 December, 2022, 4:42 PM
Home Front Page

BNP Dhaka Rally

AL smelling sabotage urges party men to be vigilant today

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Apprehending sabotage by the BNP-Jamaat and their likeminded Islamic parties in the name of pre-announced mass procession the ruling Awami League (AL) has briefed its leaders and activists to be alert on every street and alley of the capital.
The ruling party suspected that BNP-Jamaat chose Friday for doing sabotage in the capital after Juma prayer by misguiding general musallies (worshipers) with different propaganda and rumour.
As a result, the leaders and activists of AL will be vigilant and will take position in every ward and mosque to protest BNP-Jamaat sabotage in the name of mass procession.
According to AL insiders, in this regard the decision making body of the party gave proper instructions to its thana and ward level leaders and activists of Dhaka city AL units. All leaders and activists of AL and its associate bodies along with general people will remain alert in every neighbourhood in the     capital to save assets and lives of city dwellers.
Regarding the matter, AL Presidium Member Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin to the Daily Observer, "The BNP and its allies have chosen Friday as the day for their mass procession for planning sabotage activities in the capital after Juma Namaz (Friday prayers)."
 Dr Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, also the President of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), said, "BNP-Jamaat wants to create mayhem in the capital by inciting devout ordinary musallies at various mosques during Friday prayers by spreading anti-government rumors and propaganda."
"We will also take part in Juma Namaz with the general musallies in different mosques of the neighborhood and keep a watchful eye so that no one can spread any kind of false rumour among the common pious musallies. In this regard, the leaders and activists of our party have been given guidance," he added.
In this regard AL Organising Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel said, "Along with the law enforcement agencies our party leaders and activists will also remain alert in every street and alley of the capital centring BNP's mass procession as they may create anarchy in the capital."
Nadel also said, "Central Awami League leaders will be on the field in various important points of the capital divided in several groups. City units of our party and associate bodies will also be alert in every ward and thana."
"Awami League will protest them (BNP-Jamaat) with the city dwellers if they try to do any misdeed," he added.


