JP puts off national council

Crisis within the Jatiya Party (JP) has been resolved for now ahead of the general election and JP's founding anniversary, JP sources said.

They said that Begum Raushon Ershad agreed to put off the party's National Council until the general election.

They said that JP activities will be jointly conducted by Begum Raushon Ershad and GM Quader.

They said that JP's founding anniversary would be jointly celebrated by Begum Raushon and GM Quader on January 1.

Begum Raushon will be the chief guest at the foundation anniversary and GM Quader would preside

over the celebrations.

As there is a court ban on GM Quader from conducting political activities, so he may not preside. In that case Begum Raushon Ershad perform both the dutes.

But JP could not yet resolve who would be it Chairperson, Quader or Raushon.

















