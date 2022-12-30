Video
Friday, 30 December, 2022
Home Front Page

Service Opened To Public

MRT-6 faces hiccups with ticket vending machines

While crowd mills around Uttara Station

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

Hundreds of people were seen eagerly waiting for tickets in front of Metro Rail stations to travel for the first time as the service opened to the public on Thursday.
A train carrying passengers left No 1 station in Uttara's Diabari at 8:00am for Agargaon. Some are office goers, while some have come with their families to take a ride in the country's first metro service.
Passengers stood in a long queue at Agargaon station since early morning to buy tickets. Initially, the metro train will run from 8:00am to noon every day from Uttara to Agargaon stations without any stoppage.
A total 3,857 passengers journeyed on the metro on Thursday, the first day the country's Metro Rail service was opened to public.
MAN Siddique, Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, responsible for operating Metro Rails said that the Metro Rail      completed 50 trips, 25 each from both the Agargaon and Uttara ends, between 8:00am and 12noon.
Of the passengers, 3,756 used a single-journey pass, 99 used multiple-use MRT pass and two used the rapid pass for the service, he added.
Bangladesh's first urban rail service has opened to the public with much fanfare, but the first day of operations got off to a rocky start as customers at the Agargaon station complained of problems with purchasing tickets from vending machines.
Meanwhile, the main entrance to the second floor also opened after a delay of half an hour due to technical issues on Thursday.
Md Shamim, a passenger at the station, said he waited for 20 minutes to get a ticket without any success. The automated ticket machines were out of order, he claimed said.
Three ticket vending machines have been set up at the north and south ends of the Agargaon Station. A traditional counter manned by staff is situated next to them for people with special needs.
A passenger inserted Tk 60 into an automated machine in the morning, but the ticket never came out. After waiting for 20 minutes, the passenger was issued a ticket manually.
There have been some problems with the ticketing system and the authorities are working to resolve it quickly, said Station Controller Sohel Rana.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the first ever Metro Rail service in the capital amid much enthusiasm and festivity.  The section from Agargaon to Motijheel is expected to be open a year later.


