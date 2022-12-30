Video
'Fares of Metro Rail reasonable'

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said that the fares of Metro Rail are within the reach of people.
The Minister said this while replying to questions from journalists at the Secretariat on Thursday.
"At least Tk 20 has to be paid when people ride on rickshaws. In that sense, the fare of Metro Rail is okay. There are differences between the Metro Rail of Dhaka and Kolkata. Our metro rail is better than those of Thailand and Indonesia. Dhaka's Metro Rail looks good," said
Quader.
The Minister added that the rest of the work of MRT-6 will be completed within next year.
"Besides, we'll also start the works of MRT-1 and MRT-5 under the rule of the Awami League (AL) government. Both of these MRT lines will cover an area of 31 kilometres, among which 21km will be underground and 10km will be expressway."
Feasibility study is being conducted in Chattogram to find out if metro rail service can be launched there, Quader added.    -UNB


