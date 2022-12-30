Sale of Savings Certificates falls abnormally in Jul-Nov

The savings certificate sales have decreased abnormally in the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year (2022-23).

According to sources from the National Savings Department the net sales of savings certificates in the first five months has been negative by Tk 1,611 crore. That is, with the amount of savings bonds sold in these five months, it was not possible to pay the interest-principal of the savings bonds invested earlier by the customers.

On the contrary, this amount has been repaid by the government from its treasury or by borrowing from the banking system. Due to reduction in interest rates and various strictures, more money is going into interest-principal payments than selling savings bonds.

And because of that, the government is unable to take any loan from this sector to meet development activities and other expenses. On the other hand, the interest-principal of the savings bonds sold earlier with a loan from the bank has to be paid. And the amount of bank loans of the government is increasing.

Sources said that the government's borrowing from the banking system is increasing every day. In the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year 2022-23, the government has taken a loan of Tk 31,038 crore from the bank to meet the necessary expenses including development activities. This figure is almost double of the same period last year.

In these five months of the last fiscal year 2021-22, the government took a loan of Tk 17,828 crore from the banking sector.

Economists say that the sale of savings bonds has come down due to reduction in interest rates and various austerities. Because of that, the government is not able to take any loan from this sector to meet development activities and other expenses.

On the other hand, the interest-principal of the savings bonds sold earlier with a loan from the bank has to be paid. Foreign loan-assistance is also not coming as expected. And the government is forced to take loans from banks.

Sources say the government's demand for funds was low at the beginning of the fiscal year due to the austerity policy. Now some projects have started. Besides, the price of food and fuel has increased in the world market due to the effect of the Russia-Ukraine war.

It has to spend more money than before on importing food and fuel. However, if the income does not increase at the rate at which the cost of money has increased, they have to take a loan from the bank.

Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director of private research organization Policy Research Institute (PRI) and Chairman of BRAC Bank, said, "Due to the reduction in interest rates and the imposition of various types of restrictions, the sale of people's safest investment savings bonds has decreased. That is why the net sales have been negative. The government has to pay the interest-principal from the treasury."

He said, "The price of everything in the market is high. According to the government, inflation is 9 per cent. Costs have increased in all other sectors including transport, education, medical. This has reduced people's ability to save. This is affecting the sale of savings bonds."

Mansur said, "The government was taking loans from savings bonds for years to meet other budget expenses including development activities. But is staying away from borrowing or lending now, the money that is being sold in savings bonds cannot cover the interest of the savings bonds that were sold earlier. More is going into interest-principal repayments than sales. In other words, the interest-principal of the savings bonds sold earlier has to be paid from the government's treasury.

According to the data of the Department of Savings, a total of Tk 6,889 crore of savings bonds were sold in the last month of November. Profit and principal paid is Tk 7,868 crore. As a result, the amount of net sales stands at Tk 978.369 crore of negative.

And in all, in the first five months of the current fiscal year 2022-23, July-November, a total of Tk 34,934 crore of savings bonds have been sold. Against this, Tk 36,545 crore have been paid as profit and principal. According to this, the government has paid Tk 1,611 crore negative more than what has been invested in the savings sector in these five months.

Bangladesh Institute of Development Research (BIDS) researcher and Agrani Bank Chairman Zayed Bakhat said, "People's income has decreased due to the two and a half year corona epidemic. Many have lost their jobs and moved to villages. Someone's salary has decreased. Then the Russia-Ukraine war began. Due to this shock, like many other countries in the world, there has been a huge fall in the price of rupees against the dollar in Bangladesh. The government has been forced to increase the price of fuel oil. The price of goods in the market was already high. It has increased because of the war."













