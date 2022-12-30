Video
HC rules over quota system in pry teacher appointment

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Thursday issued a rule asking the government to explain why the appointment of 37,574 assistant teachers for the government primary teacher across the country under quota system should not be declared illegal.
It also asked the government to explain why keeping quota system in appointing assistant teachers for government primary
schools across the country should not be cancelled.
In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Biswajit Debnath issued the rule.
The HC bench also asked the government to explain why it should not be directed to appoint the petitioners in line with the merit position.
Home Secretary, Public Administration Secretary, Education Secretary and the Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education have been asked to reply to the rule within four weeks.
Advocate Shamim Sardar appeared on behalf of the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state.
Later, lawyer Shamim Sardar said that the government published final result on December 14 after appointing 37, 574 candidates as assistant teachers in government primary schools.
This recruitment were given in line with the notification issued in 2019, in which female 60 percent, pet 20 percent and remaining male 20 percent quota has been allotted.
The notification is unconstitutional as it is contradictory with the Article 29 (3) of the Constitution as there are hundreds of educated unemployed youths roaming around in the country. Hence, only 20 percent quota from male candidates could not be recruited considering the importance of appointing unemployed educated youths.
After publishing the result, Sanjit Sarkar of Kalabari of Kotalipara Upazila of Gopalganj, Anwar Hossain of New Bazar of Chatmohar Upazila of Pabna, Hafizur Molla of Panighata of Mohammadpur Upazila of Magura jointly filed a writ petition with the HC challenging the legality of the appointment.
Earlier, 152 job aspirants from different districts of the country who failed the primary teacher recruitment examination filed another writ petition with the HC challenging the legality of the recruitment on the basis of quota and not on merit in the Primary Teachers Rules.


