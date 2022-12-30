Video
RNPP commissioning may be delayed for 6 months to 1 year: Minister

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Dec 29: The commissioning of Unit-1 of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) project is likely to be delayed for six months to one year more due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Thursday made the disclosure while addressing media after visiting the construction site of the project in Ishwardi of Pabna.
RNPP Project Director (PD) Dr Md Shaukat Akbar, also a nuclear scientist, was also present at the press briefing.
Nasrul Hamid said, as per the schedule, the 1st unit of the 2400 MW nuclear power plant was to be commissioned by December 2023.
"However, due to the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflict, that time frame has been pushed to the mid to end of 2024," the RNPP PD Dr Md Shaukat Akbar told reporters.
When asked about recent media reports claiming that a Russian ship carrying RNPP project materials, currently under US sanctions, was denied permission to dock in Bangladesh, the PD said, "This is a matter of the Foreign Ministry. They will be able to address this issue better."
The Engineering Division of Russia's Rosatom State Corporation is implementing the Rooppur Power Project as the general designer and contractor.
The project will host two nuclear power units each with 1,200 MW capacities.
The latest generation 3+ Russian VVER 1200 reactor will be used for power generation, which complies with all international safety      requirements.
According to the project officials, they had faced huge difficulties to import all materials and equipments during the Covid 19 period. Due to the difficulties, the physical works of the project hampered and additional time would be needed.


