Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 December, 2022, 4:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD will one day play in WC football: PM

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126

BD will one day play in WC football: PM

BD will one day play in WC football: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the young players of the country to concentrate on their sports sincerely so that in the near future Bangladesh can clinch the football World Cup.
"I hope that gradually our players will play in the World Cup, for that you have to prepare yourselves. You will be our golden
boys. We will clinch the World Cup," she said.
The prime minister said this while addressing the prize giving ceremony of the grand finals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman National Gold Cup Football Tournament Boys U-17 and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib National Gold Cup Football Tournament Girls' U-17 at Bangladesh Army Stadium.
She said that through sports body and mind remain fit and concentration does not get diverted.
"The more you practice sports the more you will attain excellence. So I will tell you to play with utmost sincerity," she said.
Briefly describing various development activities for upgrading sports of the country, she said that works to set up mini stadium in every upazila have been launched to ensure sports facilities in every area across the country.
She also said that the government has taken steps to flourish the domestic sports of the country.
She mentioned that some 56 stadiums so far have been constructed at district level.
She said the government has plan to establish swimming pool, shooting range, sports complex and indoor stadium in every district.
"We will establish BKSP in all eight divisions for ensuring better sportspersons in the country," she said.
She said that 'Sports for all' is the aim of the government. "Taking that aim in our consideration we are working
tirelessly."
The PM said that some 110,552 players have joined in the tournament and this is huge.
 "Talented 40 boys and 40 girls from this tournament will get three months intensive training in the BKSP. Besides, we are taking steps to provide better training through sending players to abroad."
State Minister of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Md. Zahid Ahsan Russel and Secretary of the Ministry of Youth & Sports Mesbah Uddin also spoke at the programme.
The prime minister also enjoyed the final match of the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib National Gold Cup Football Tournament Girls' U-17 between Rangpur Division and Khulna Division.
Sylhet Division became champions in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman National Gold Cup Football Tournament Boys U-17 while Barishal Division runners-up.
Rangpur Division clinched the title of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib National Gold Cup Football Tournament Girls' U-17 while Khulna Division was the runners-up.
Hasina distributed prizes and medals among the champions and the runners-up teams as well as the best performers and the highest scorers in the two tournaments after the grand finals. Besides, she conferred medals to the best goalkeepers of the tournaments and the best players of the grand finals.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blue Panel sweeps DUTA polls
People waiting in a long queue to cast their votes by EVM in UP
AL to take steps after finding weaknesses, says Quader
Rizvi shown arrested in 3 cases
Mayor-elect Mostafa assures dev of new areas of Rangpur city
Collateral, interest free loans can free marginalised people from curse of usury
Four Secretaries to retire on Jan 1
AL smelling sabotage urges party men to be vigilant today


Latest News
Pele 'immortal', says football's ruling body FIFA
Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years as secretive trials end
Attack kills 10 in Syria, Kurdish forces arrest 52 militants
Two held with 1048 bottles of Phensedyl in Gaibandha
Youth found dead in Chapainawabganj
Nearly 1,700 journalists killed over past 20 years: RSF
NRBC Bank distributes winter clothes in Natore
Motorcyclist killed being hit by covered van in Ctg
Indian PM Modi's mother passes away
US says Chinese intercept could have caused air collision
Most Read News
Momen for strengthening income tax owing to lessen dependency on foreign aid
Commuters wait at stations with enthusiasm to travel metro rail
Mother, two daughters die as car rams truck in Faridpur
BSF kills 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
Metro rail: Technical glitch in ticket machines
Housing loans on the up as more consumers desire to own property
It's time to stop believing these weight-loss myths
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry movement halted for 7 hrs
23 job-seekers held for cheating in recruitment test of Ctg Customs
BNP's Rizvi shown arrested in 3 more sabotage cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft