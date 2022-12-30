BD logs 22 more Covid cases

Bangladesh reported 22 more Covid cases in the 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,089, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,439 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity increased to 1.09 from Wednesday's 0.79 per cent as 2,133 samples were tested during the period.

The mortality and recovery rates remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and 97.57 per cent respectively. -UNB









