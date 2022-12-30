Dhaka’s air quality still ‘very unhealthy’ as it ranks 2nd worst polluted city

Dhaka's air quality continued to be in the 'very unhealthy' zone on Thursday morning.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 2:18 at 08:45 am, the metropolis ranked second in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents..

Pakistan's Lahore and China's Wuhan occupied the first and third spots with an AQI of 309 and 204, respectively.

Meanwhile, an AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants-Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon. -UNB









