Special drive to prevent use of illegal nets in 17 districts from Jan 4: Ministry

The government will launch a special combing operation in 17 districts of the country from January 4 to remove illegal nets which cause harm to fishery resources.

The drive will be conducted against all illegal nets including 'Behundi nets' (conical-shaped net) to protect fries of all marine fish including Hilsha, said the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock on Thursday.

. The 17 districts where the drives will be conducted are Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Patuakhali, Barguna, Bhola, Barishal, Noakhali, Bagerhat, Khulna, Satkhira, Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Munshiganj, Laxmipur, Shariatpur, Madaripur, and Chandpur.

Seventeen monitoring teams comprising of officers and field officers of the Fisheries Department will work to conduct the operations in these districts. -UNB













