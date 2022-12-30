Fire breaks out at Teknaf Rohingya camp

A fire has broken out at Chakmarkul Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf Upazila.

Firefighters managed to douse the blaze that erupted at camp No. 21 in Whykong Union around 11:00am on Thursday after half an hour's efforts, said Ukhiya Fire Service and Civil Defence chief Md Imdadul Islam.

No casualties or significant damage were reported in the incident, he said. A training centre operated by BRAC caught fire. After being informed of the incident, fire service officials brought it under control, said Nur Mohammad Anwari, chairman of the Whykong union council. -bdnews24.com







