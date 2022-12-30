Zainul Festival begins at DU Fine Arts Faculty



Education Minister Dipu Moni inaugurates a three-day Zainul Festival -2022 on Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University campus marking the 108th birth anniversary of Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin on Thursday. photo: observer

Education Minister Dipu Moni inaugurated the festival as chief guest with DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.

DU Pro VC (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad, Director of Bangladesh Folk and Crafts Foundation S M Rezaul Karim, Dean of Fine Arts Faculty Prof Nisar Hossain and son of Shilpacharya, Engineer Moinul Abedin spoke as special guests on the occasion.

Dipu Moni said that artists not only create beauty through their artwork but also highlight different aspects of life.

"Artists have an incomparable contribution in all our movements and struggles," she added.

She expressed hope that Shilpacharya's unique contribution in building a non-sectarian, democratic, non-exploitative and cultured society by establishing this institution of art practice at the Dhaka University will inspire new generations.

"Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin has become an institution. The institution built by him, the Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University has given birth to many famous artists and continues to play an important role in the development of art and culture of the country, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said.

This year, Prof Emdadul Haque Md Matlub Ali of Fine Arts Faculty and Artist Sahid Kabir won Zainul Award 2022, for making special contributions in art.

The Zainul Festival will remain open for visitors from 11:00am to 7:00pm everyday till December 31.











