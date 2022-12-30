Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 December, 2022, 4:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Zainul Festival begins at DU Fine Arts Faculty

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
DU Correspondent

Education Minister Dipu Moni inaugurates a three-day Zainul Festival -2022 on Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University campus marking the 108th birth anniversary of Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin on Thursday. photo: observer

Education Minister Dipu Moni inaugurates a three-day Zainul Festival -2022 on Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University campus marking the 108th birth anniversary of Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin on Thursday. photo: observer

On the occasion of the 108th birth anniversary of Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin, the pioneer of modern art in Bangladesh, a three-day long Zainul Festival began on Thursday at the premises of the Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University (DU).
Education Minister Dipu Moni inaugurated the festival as chief guest with DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.
DU Pro VC (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad, Director of Bangladesh Folk and Crafts Foundation S M Rezaul Karim, Dean of Fine Arts Faculty Prof Nisar Hossain and son of Shilpacharya, Engineer Moinul Abedin spoke as special guests on the occasion.
Dipu Moni said that artists not only create beauty through their artwork but also highlight different aspects of life.
"Artists have an incomparable contribution in all our movements and struggles," she added.
She expressed hope that Shilpacharya's unique contribution in building a non-sectarian, democratic, non-exploitative and cultured society by establishing this institution of art practice at the Dhaka University will inspire new generations.
"Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin has become an institution. The institution built by him, the Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University has given birth to many famous artists and continues to play an important role in the development of art and culture of the country, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said.
This year, Prof Emdadul Haque Md Matlub Ali of Fine Arts Faculty and Artist Sahid Kabir won Zainul Award 2022, for making special contributions in art.
The Zainul Festival will remain open for visitors from 11:00am to 7:00pm everyday till December 31.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mohiuddin Mojumdar made President, Habez Ahmed General Secretary
BD logs 22 more Covid cases
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘very unhealthy’ as it ranks 2nd worst polluted city
Special drive to prevent use of illegal nets in 17 districts from Jan 4: Ministry
Two missing children’s bodies recovered from Padma
Fire breaks out at Teknaf Rohingya camp
Zainul Festival begins at DU Fine Arts Faculty
Lotus, Kayesh elected DCAB President, GS


Latest News
Pele 'immortal', says football's ruling body FIFA
Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years as secretive trials end
Attack kills 10 in Syria, Kurdish forces arrest 52 militants
Two held with 1048 bottles of Phensedyl in Gaibandha
Youth found dead in Chapainawabganj
Nearly 1,700 journalists killed over past 20 years: RSF
NRBC Bank distributes winter clothes in Natore
Motorcyclist killed being hit by covered van in Ctg
Indian PM Modi's mother passes away
US says Chinese intercept could have caused air collision
Most Read News
Momen for strengthening income tax owing to lessen dependency on foreign aid
Commuters wait at stations with enthusiasm to travel metro rail
Mother, two daughters die as car rams truck in Faridpur
BSF kills 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
Metro rail: Technical glitch in ticket machines
Housing loans on the up as more consumers desire to own property
It's time to stop believing these weight-loss myths
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry movement halted for 7 hrs
23 job-seekers held for cheating in recruitment test of Ctg Customs
BNP's Rizvi shown arrested in 3 more sabotage cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft