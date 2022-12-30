

Lotus, Kayesh elected DCAB President, GS

The Financial Express Special Correspondent Mir Mostafizur Rahaman has been elected Vice President of the DCAB unopposed while ATN News Chief of Correspondents Ashiqur Rahman Apu elected Joint Secretary. Other unopposed elected office bearers are Treasurer Atiqur Rahman (Daily Jababdihi) and Office Secretary Morshed Hassib Hasan (Channel 24).

Khurram Zaman (Barta24.com), Nafiza Dawla (Independent TV), Rabiul Haque (The Industry), Sheikh Shahariar Zaman (Bangla Tribune) and Touhidur Rahman (Banglanews24.com) have been elected EC members unopposed.

Chief Election Commissioner and Editor of United News of Bangladesh (UNB) Farid Hossain announced the result of the election at Jatiya Press Club on Thursday afternoon.

Two Election Commissioners-Business Editor of the Daily Observer Nizamuddin Ahmed and Machranga TV Head of News Rejoanul Haq Raja-were present. Earlier, Rezaul Karim Lotus presided over the annual general meeting (AGM) of the DCAB.

Outgoing General Secretary of the DCAB AKM Moinuddin and Treasurer Ahasan Jewel presented their reports at the AGM-2022. -UNB





















