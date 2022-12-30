Video
4 arrested over murder of trader, assistant in Dhaka

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

Police arrested four members of a gang on Thursday for their suspected involvement in killing a local raw material trader and his assistant after kidnapping from the capital's Lalbagh area .
The arrestees were identified as Nuruzzaman Hawladar, 40, Md A Aziz Shikder, 34, Hafez Choukidar, 46, and Delwar Hossain Molla Delu, 35, said a Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) press release on Thursday.
They were all arrested during drives at different places in the capital and Barishal district, said police.
Plastic raw materials trader Jewel Shikder's father registered a general diary on the night of December 15 at Chawkbazar police station over his son going missing.
After that police started a shadow investigation and drive and traced last location of Jewel and his assistant Morshed Alam at Mehediganj upazila in Barishal.
Later DMP Chawkbazar police conducted a drive to rescue the victims but managed to arrest the four kidnappers.
In primary questioning the arrestees confessed to kidnapping Jewel and Morshed for snatching money.    -UNB


