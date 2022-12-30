Bangladesh a step closer in the club of developing countries

December means the month of victory. December means freedom. This month the brave Bengali soldiers of Bengal defeated the invading Pakistani forces and established an independent state on the world map. Bengali Nation Hero's Nation Bengali is a freedom-loving nation so it could not accept the chain of subjugation. Bengalis have been ruled by many foreign powers but Bengalis have never sold their existence. Stand united against the unjust oppression and exploitation against the tyrannical ruling class.



Attracted by the natural beauty and riches of Bengal, the Aryans, the Aryans, the Greeks, Alexander the Arabs, the various ethnic groups of the Arabs and the last Europeans came to Bangladesh and through the establishment of their tyrannical rule, they influenced Bangladesh directly and indirectly, commercially, politically and culturally, which is still in its wake today. Referring to the natural resources of Bangladesh, Ibn Battuta, a great tourist of Morocco, said that Bangladesh is called "Dojakhpur aj Niamat" or a hell full of riches. And attracted by this Bangladesh financial resources, the British continued their exploitative rule for almost 200 years.



When India was partitioned in 1947, a new state called Pakistan was born. Although India was divided on the basis of religious politics based on nationalism, political anarchy and economic disparity continued into two parts of Pakistan, West Pakistan and East Pakistan, which imposed the burden of neo-colonialism on the common people of East Pakistan. Since the birth of Pakistan, the spoken language of the Bengali people, the language of life, Bengali was ignored as the national language and Urdu was made as the national language of Pakistan. And to keep a nation backward and bound in the chains of subjugation, the Pakistani ruling class first attacked the language. However, the Pakistani ruling group could not achieve their interests by using the language of brave Bengalis. In 1952, Salam, Rafiq Jabbar, Barkat and many other language-martyrs sacrificed their lives respecting the mother tongue. In exchange for the blood of language martyrs, the people of East Pakistan got the right to speak their mother tongue which is unprecedented in the world.



When Pakistan's military regime has undermined the political, economic and social rights of the common people of East Pakistan for days, months, months and years, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the Bengali nation, has stood against Pakistan's regime as a wall of protest. Bangabandhu's brilliant leadership and political talent enabled him to win the hearts of the common people of East Pakistan. As a result, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation, indirectly declared independence through the world-famous historical speech of March 7. In 1971, Bangladesh became independent after 9 months of war against the invading forces of Pakistan. As a result, a new independent state was born on the world map. After independence, the process of rebuilding the war-torn country was going on with the strong initiative of Bangabandhu. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman took various steps to ensure hunger, poverty and fundamental rights first. Bangabandhu was killed along with his family on August 15, 1975 in a domestic conspiracy before the establishment of Sonar Bangladesh Birniman, a poor and hunger-free country.



Cuban President Friedel Kasthe said, "I have not seen the Himalayas, I have seen Bangabandhu, Bangabandhu's heart is as bright as the Himalayas." After 1975, the politics of Bangladesh passed through anarchy, but today the country is known by the strength of the liberation war and this strong leadership continues the trend of development of Bangladesh and is known as a rule model in the world.



Currently, Bangladesh is on the way to become a fully developed country out of the list of least developed countries (LDC). Bangladesh will make this transition in 2026. The United Nations Committee for Development Policy (CDP) has recommended Bangladesh as a developing country. To be a developing country, a country's per capita income must be at least 1230 US dollars, in 2020, the per capita income of Bangladesh was 2 thousand 64 dollars. 66 points are required to be a developing country on the Human Resource Index; Bangladesh's points are now 75.3. A country with a score of more than 36 on the Economic Fragility Index is classified as an LDC, while a score of 32 qualifies as a developing country. There, Bangladesh's point is now 25.2. The CDP of the United Nations recommends which country will leave the LDC. The eligibility of a country to be a developing country is determined by three indicators namely per capita income, human resources, climate and economic fragility. For this recognition, one has to qualify in any two indicators or double the per capita income limit. Bangladesh scored well in all three indicators in the 2018 CDP assessment and in all three of the three indicators in the 2021 assessment. After crossing 50 years of independence, Bangladesh is now on the verge of developing countries.



Bangabandhu Artificial Satellite-1, Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Metrorail and Bangabandhu Tunnel, etc. Big mega projects are driving Bangladesh on the path of development. Although Bangladesh is now the world's rule model, there are several anarchies in the country. Black paws like corruption and nepotism have plagued Bangladesh. Inflation and commodity prices in the country have overwhelmed people's lives. And these issues are hindering the path of fair development. Due to the lack of fair distribution system in the country, the common people are being deprived of their rights. Therefore, it is very important for the leaders of the country to keep these issues in mind.

- Md Biplob Ali, Student, Department of History ,University of Rajshahi















