

Normal life paralysed in Gaibandha

Severe cold wave coming from Himalayas made lives of the dwellers, especially the homeless and the char people of the district miserable and intolerable.

According to Met Office, Rangpur, the lowest temperature was recorded at 12.5 degree Celsius in the morning. An official of the office said, the temperature is in decreasing tendency because it was recorded at 12.8 degree Celsius on Wednesday but on Thursday morning, it was recorded at 12.5 degree Celsius.

The intensity of chili goes high before sunrise and after sunset. Commuters are facing troubles in getting vehicles particularly tempo, rickshaw and van as the presence of the vehicles on roads and bus stands are very thin.

The cold wave victims are mostly babies, children and the aged people from poor and low-income families living in the straw huts and fragile dwellings that are exposed to the chilly winds blowing from the north.

Poor people particularly farmers and day-laborers are the worst sufferers as they can not work in the field due to stronger cooler wind.

They are crowding the shops of second hand warm clothes and buying those at high prices as the shop owners have increased the prices of all warm clothes due to heavy demand.

Many of the destitute are trying to combat this bone-chilling cold through heat generated from burning heaps to straw and old rubber tires. Animals in sheds are covered with old sacks.

As the weather has deteriorated further due to fall in the day's maximum temperature, the residents of sandy char areas in the Brahamaputra and the Teesta River basins are the worst affected and they are facing bone chilling cold wind in those areas.

Saiful Islam of Barobaldia Village under Sadar Upazila said, he cannot go to field work due to cold wave and dense fog.

Chairman of Mollarchar Union of the district M. Saiduzzaman said, the char dwellers of the union are the worst sufferers as they are facing bone-biting chili wind during the winter season for want of warm clothes.

Nezarat Deputy Collector and Acting District Relief and Reehabilitation Officer Md. Jewel Miah said they had got 41,650 blankets from the Prime Minister Office, Dhaka during the winter season.

Later, the blankets were distributed to all union parishads and municipalities of the district to disburse those to the distressed and cold-affected people of the unions and municipalities, he added.

While talking to The Daily Observer, Deputy Commissioner Oliur Rahman said, as per the instructions of the official concerned, the local government bodies are distributing the blankets to the cold victims here under the direct supervision of the local administrations.

