Young man electrocuted at Gouripur

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Dec 29: A young man was electrocuted in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mojibor Rahman, 23, son of Shamsul Haque, a resident of Satuti Village of the upazila.

It was learnt that the young man came in contact with an electric wire while connecting an electric water pump next to his house, in which he was injured.

Family members rescued him and rushed him to Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.













