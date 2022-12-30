2,000 kg of impure molasses seized at Lalpur Upazila

NATORE, Dec 29: A total of 2,000 kilogram (kg) of adulterated molasses was seized in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday. Later on, these were destroyed publicly.

Molasses trader Najim Uddin, owner of the factory 'Najim Goor Vander' in Charjajira Village of the upazila was fined Tk 2 lakh for producing the molasses with forbidden substance.

Mehidi Hassan, assistant director of Consumers Rights Protection Directorate-Natore Office, confirmed this information.

In co-operation with the members of RAB-5-Natore Camp, they conducted a drive in that village.

The RAB team recovered 2,000 kg impure molasses, 50 kg lime, 5 kg Fitkary, and 10 kg Dalda from the factory.

He further said, leaflets were distributed among people in order to make them aware about such adulterated molasses.

This type of action will continue for the welfare of the people, he maintained.











