Daulatdia-Paturia ferry movement halted for 7 hrs

The ferry services on Daulatdia-Paturia route resumed on Thursday after seven hours of disruption caused by dense fog.

Mohiuddin Russel, Manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Aricha sector, said the ferry services on Daulatdia-Paturia route was suspended at 2 am due to poor visibility caused by the dense fog.

Five ferries got stuck in the middle of the river while nine others got stranded on both sides of it, he said.

A total of 200 smalls and large vehicles were seen waiting on both sides to cross the river, causing immense sufferings to the passengers amid cold.

Later, the ferry services on the route resumed at 9 am when fog started to disappear.












