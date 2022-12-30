Video
Home Countryside

Train kills housewife in Bogura

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Ountryside Desk

BOGURA, Dec 29: A housewife was killed after being hit by a train in  Gabtali Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Sumaiya Akter, 20, wife of expatriate Md Shamim, a resident of Naruamala area in the upazila.
Police said, a Santahar-bound college train hit Sumaiya in Naruamala area at about 8:45 am when she went out of the house, leaving her critically injured.
She was rescued and taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Legal steps in this regard are under process, said the hospital police outpost assistant sub-inspector Rakibul Islam.


