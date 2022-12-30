Train kills housewife in Bogura

BOGURA, Dec 29: A housewife was killed after being hit by a train in Gabtali Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sumaiya Akter, 20, wife of expatriate Md Shamim, a resident of Naruamala area in the upazila.

Police said, a Santahar-bound college train hit Sumaiya in Naruamala area at about 8:45 am when she went out of the house, leaving her critically injured.

She was rescued and taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Legal steps in this regard are under process, said the hospital police outpost assistant sub-inspector Rakibul Islam.











