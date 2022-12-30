Workshop on drug prevention held in Chandpur

HAZIGANJ, CHANDPUR, Dec 29: A workshop was held in Haziganj Upazila of the district to prepare an action plan to build a social movement for preventing drug abuse.

Hajiganj Upazila Administration organized the programme at the upazila parishad auditorium on Thursday in collaboration with Chandpur Narcotics Control Department.

Chandpur Additional District Magistrate ASM Mosa spoke as the chief guest at the workshop with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rashedul Islam in the chair.

Haziganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Gazi Md Mainuddin also spoke at the programme.

Chandpur Narcotics Control Department Assistant Director Amdadul Islam Mithun presented a documentary on drug prevention, and Hajiganj Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer Dr Omar Faruk spoke about the physical and mental harm caused by drugs.

Upazila Women's Affairs Officer Sanjida Majumder, UP Chairman Manik Hossain Pradhaniya, Journalist Mohiuddin Al Azad, and Enayet Majumder spoke at the programme conducted by Project Implementation Officer Zakir Hossain.

At that time, among others, Upazila Vice-Chairman Golam Faruk Murad, Woman Vice-Chairman Mirza Shiuli Parveen Milli, Upazila Engineer Rezwanur Rahman, and Social Service Officer Shahadat Hossain were present.











