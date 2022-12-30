

Patients deprived of proper treatment at Netrakona Sadar Hospital

According to reliable sources, physicians of the hospital are not attending the office in time. The office time is being grossly violated. Everyday patients are undergoing untold sufferings in the hospital, rather than undergoing good treatment services.

But the hospital authorities blamed manpower shortage for the poor treatment services. There are 24 physicians out of granted 44 posts including specialists in this 100-bed hospital.

The vacant posts included senior consultants in cardiology, medicine, eye, ENT, child, pathology, gynaecology, anaesthesia, and orthopaedics departments, and junior consultants in pathology, eye, sex & skin, medicine and rehabilitation departments, and emergency medical officer, and dental surgeon. Vacant posts are also lying in other departments including medical officer (home). These posts have been lying vacant for a long time.

This information was confirmed by Office Head Nitai Chandra Das of the hospital.

A recent visit by 10 am found such true cases in the hospital. Medical Officer Dr. Ruhul Amin was found sitting in the emergency department.

Hospital Supervisor, several doctors including Residential Medical Officer (RMO), and others of Medicine and Out Door were not seen. Long queues of over 100 patients including women and children were seen in the hospital. None could tell when doctors will come.

When asked, some on-duty employees said, "Supervisor sir went out." They could not say where he has gone. When asked about RMO, they said, sir is in his residence.

Dr Shraddhananda Nath of the Out Door came by 10:15 am. On the same day, relatives of one patient were found wrangling with Medical Technologist (lab) Dholi Ghosh in the diabetes and blood test room No. 128 at 1:30 pm. More employees of the room misbehaved with patients. They reached abusing manner with patients.

Achhiya Aktar of Nagra area in the town said, "I have come for testing my diabetes. I am standing in queue since 8 am. I am yet to see doctor.

Noor Jahan of the same area said, "I can't stay on standing, it's waist pain. None can tell when doctor will come."

According to the official schedule, doctors are supposed to come by 8 am and leave after 2 pm. But many are coming wilfully and leaving by 1pm to 1:30 pm.

Besides, inside the hospital representatives of different medicine companies were seen roaming in merchandizing search-manner, but freely.

Supervisor Dr Abu Sayed Md Mahbubur Rahman said, "I was in a meeting of the district administration. Almost half of the doctors' posts are lying vacant. Patients' number has gone up than before. We have some limitations."

He avoided the matter of doctors' attendance and departure.













NETRAKONA, Dec 29: Patients are being deprived of good healthcare services in Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital.According to reliable sources, physicians of the hospital are not attending the office in time. The office time is being grossly violated. Everyday patients are undergoing untold sufferings in the hospital, rather than undergoing good treatment services.But the hospital authorities blamed manpower shortage for the poor treatment services. There are 24 physicians out of granted 44 posts including specialists in this 100-bed hospital.The vacant posts included senior consultants in cardiology, medicine, eye, ENT, child, pathology, gynaecology, anaesthesia, and orthopaedics departments, and junior consultants in pathology, eye, sex & skin, medicine and rehabilitation departments, and emergency medical officer, and dental surgeon. Vacant posts are also lying in other departments including medical officer (home). These posts have been lying vacant for a long time.This information was confirmed by Office Head Nitai Chandra Das of the hospital.A recent visit by 10 am found such true cases in the hospital. Medical Officer Dr. Ruhul Amin was found sitting in the emergency department.Hospital Supervisor, several doctors including Residential Medical Officer (RMO), and others of Medicine and Out Door were not seen. Long queues of over 100 patients including women and children were seen in the hospital. None could tell when doctors will come.When asked, some on-duty employees said, "Supervisor sir went out." They could not say where he has gone. When asked about RMO, they said, sir is in his residence.Dr Shraddhananda Nath of the Out Door came by 10:15 am. On the same day, relatives of one patient were found wrangling with Medical Technologist (lab) Dholi Ghosh in the diabetes and blood test room No. 128 at 1:30 pm. More employees of the room misbehaved with patients. They reached abusing manner with patients.Achhiya Aktar of Nagra area in the town said, "I have come for testing my diabetes. I am standing in queue since 8 am. I am yet to see doctor.Noor Jahan of the same area said, "I can't stay on standing, it's waist pain. None can tell when doctor will come."According to the official schedule, doctors are supposed to come by 8 am and leave after 2 pm. But many are coming wilfully and leaving by 1pm to 1:30 pm.Besides, inside the hospital representatives of different medicine companies were seen roaming in merchandizing search-manner, but freely.Supervisor Dr Abu Sayed Md Mahbubur Rahman said, "I was in a meeting of the district administration. Almost half of the doctors' posts are lying vacant. Patients' number has gone up than before. We have some limitations."He avoided the matter of doctors' attendance and departure.