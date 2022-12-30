RCC to feed deworming tablets to 1.05 lakh school students

RAJSHAHI, Dec 29: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) will feed deworming tablets to 1.05 lakh school students aged between five and 16 years in the city.

Along with primary and secondary level schools, all madrasas, mosque-based schools and orphanages will be brought under this programme.

The campaign will be held as part of the National Worm Control Week-2023, scheduled to be observed from January 7 to January 12.

RCC officials disclosed this information at the central advocacy meeting held in its conference hall with all stakeholders on Thursday.

The main objective of the meeting was to disseminate ideas among stakeholders and other policy-makers so that they can play a vital role in creating awareness on controlling the worm.

RCC Chief Health Officer Dr AFM Anjuman Ara Begum addressed the meeting as focal person while Ward Councillor Nuruzzaman Tuku delivered the welcome address.

Among others, RCC Secretary Moshiur Rahman, Divisional Deputy Director (DD) of Department of Primary Education Sheikh Raihan Uddin, Divisional DD of Department of Health Services Dr Anwarul Kabir, District Primary Education Officer Saiful Islam, and Education Officer Zahid Hassan also spoke at the meeting.











