Arms trader held in Pabna

PABNA, Dec 29: A RAB team arrested one illegal arms trader with weapons from in Chalk Pailanpur area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The arrestee was identified as Md Kiron, son of Md Ekramul Haque Siddque of Chalk Pailanpur area.

On information, the RAB team raided the area and arrested Md Kiron and recovered the weapons.

RAB sources said, he was doing illegal trading of arms in different districts. A case was lodged with Pabna Sadar Police Station in this connection.















