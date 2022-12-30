Housewife kills self at Lohagara

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 29: A housewife committed suicide at Lohagara Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.

The dead person was Rina Akter, 28, wife of Sirajul Islam, a resident of Bon village under Santhia Upazila.

According to the police, the woman committed suicide by hanging herself in her room in the morning.

Later, being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Lohagara Police Station Atiqur Rahman confirmed the matter.












