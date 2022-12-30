

EVM-based voting of Boda Pourasabha election was held in Panchagarh District in a festive manner on Thursday. But vote casting took place slowly because of EVM system. Long queue of voters was seen. According to Returning Officer and District Election Officer Md Alamgir, peaceful environment was maintained in polling centres while mobile executive magistrates monitored the situation. Nine executive magistrates, one judicial magistrate, one platoon of BGB, RAB, Police, and Ansar forces were deployed in nine polling centres having 48 booths. Four candidates of mayoral post, nine women councillors of reserved seats, and 28 general ward councillors were contesting. photo: observer