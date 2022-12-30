

Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)-based voting of No. 4 Dighinala Union Parishad















Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)-based voting of No. 4 Dighinala Union Parishad election in Dighinala Upazila of Khagrachhari District was held on Thursday. The EVM system used for the first time caused delay to vote casting. Voters were seen standing in long queue in polling centres. Striking forces including RAB and BGB members were deployed in nine polling centres having three executive magistrates. Mobile police team was also deployed. Khagrachhari District Election Officer Mohammad Saidur Rahman inspected polling centres. According to him, voters did not face any problem in using EVM. After casting vote, Dhan Chandra Chakma said, EVM took short time in casting the vote. photo: observer