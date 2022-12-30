Video
Netanyahu to return to power with extreme-right govt

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

JERUSALEM, Dec 29: Israel's hawkish veteran Benjamin Netanyahu was set to return to power Thursday after a stint in opposition, heading what analysts call the most right-wing government in the country's history.
Netanyahu, 73, who is fighting corruption charges in court, already served as premier longer than anyone in Israeli history, leading the country from 1996-1999 and 2009-2021.
"This is the sixth time I'm presenting a government that I'm heading to get parliament's support, and I'm excited like the first time," Netanyahu told the Knesset ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.
The leader, who sees himself as the guarantor of his country's security, stressed that his top goal would be "to thwart Iran's efforts to develop a nuclear weapons arsenal" and "ensure Israel's military superiority in the region".
But he also voiced hopes of "expanding the circle of peace with Arab countries" following the US-brokered normalisation agreements with nations including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco.
Former Israeli intelligence minister Eli Cohen, an architect of the normalisation agreements, was nominated as foreign       minister.
Netanyahu was ousted in June 2021 by a motley coalition of leftists, centrists and Arab parties headed by Naftali Bennett and former TV news anchor Yair Lapid. It didn't take him long to come back.
Following his November 1 election win, Netanyahu entered into talks with ultra-Orthodox and extreme-right parties, among them Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism formation and Itamar Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power party.
Both have a history of inflammatory remarks about Palestinians.
Smotrich will now take charge of Israeli settlement policy in the West Bank, and Ben-Gvir will be the national security minister with powers over the police, which also operates in the territory occupied by Israel since 1967.    -AFP



