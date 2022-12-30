Video
At least 19 killed, scores injured in hotel-casino fire at Cambodian border

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

A major fire burns through the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet on December 29. photo : AFP

POIPET, Dec 29: At least 19 people were killed and many others are feared dead in a fire at a Cambodian casino, officials said, with a rescuer describing how victims hurled themselves from a ledge in a desperate bid to escape the flames.
The blaze at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet in Cambodia's northwest, within view of the Thai border, broke out late on Wednesday night.
"There are 19 dead so far as we see bodies and bones," said Sek Sokhom, director of Cambodia's Banteay Meanchey provincial information department. He warned the figure "could be higher" because rescuers have not yet reached parts of the         complex.
A volunteer with Thai rescue group Ruamkatanyu Foundation, who wished to remain anonymous, said his team arrived at around 2 am (0730 GMT) and saw people jump from the building.    -AFP








